Chefs Restaurant closing its take-out service temporarily starting Saturday

Since the onset of Covid-19 the local restaurant industry has taken a big hit. After being mandated to close, many of them stayed open to offer take out service.

So far, Chef’s has been doing well.

“Our drive up service is off the hook, literally, we’re busier now than we’ve ever been. It’s crazy,” said Lou Billittier co-owner Chefs Restaurant.

He says, the day they announced that they’ll be closing the response was big.

“We had over 56 cars in line at our downtown location here the wait was like an hour and a half for people. It was insanity. Literally thousands of cars have gone through here in just a day or two,” he said.

Despite the uptick in take-out businesses, the restaurant has decided to suspend its operations and tomorrow is the last day for take out. They will be open at both locations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for take out.

“But at the same time you have to look at the big picture, and what’s going on and I just don’t want to put all my workers, because we’re in close proximity there’s no six foot rule in the restaurant and I just in good conscious don’t want to put my employees in that environment right now with everything going on,” Billittier said.