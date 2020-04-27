1  of  4
Coronavirus
New York cancels Democratic presidential primary due to virus Gov. Cuomo: WNY is “the high point upstate” based on recent antibody tests See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

A Digital Blooming

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to Covid-19, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival has been canceled, but a digital special will go on in it’s place, this Saturday, May 2nd.

“We are doing Cherry Blossoms Reimagined, A Digital Blooming,” said Catie Stephenson, Director of Development and Communication. “We will have a series of video content we will be putting out to the community, to enjoy the Cherry Blossoms from the safety of their own homes.”

Cherry Blossoms Reimagined Facebook Event : https://www.facebook.com/events/2729044443992949/

While we can’t be there physically, the rich history behind the Japanese Garden is still being honored.  The trees were planted to more than two decades ago, to commemorate a friendship between Buffalo and its Japanese sister city, Kanazawa. 

Friend of the Japanese Garden , Music is Art and the Cherry Blossom Committee have put together an interactive list of activities you can take part in, including yoga and sushi making.

The community can also take part in a silent auction , here. All proceeds will go to support the maintenance and care of the garden. If you’re interested in donating, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss