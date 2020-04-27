BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to Covid-19, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival has been canceled, but a digital special will go on in it’s place, this Saturday, May 2nd.

“We are doing Cherry Blossoms Reimagined, A Digital Blooming,” said Catie Stephenson, Director of Development and Communication. “We will have a series of video content we will be putting out to the community, to enjoy the Cherry Blossoms from the safety of their own homes.”

Cherry Blossoms Reimagined Facebook Event : https://www.facebook.com/events/2729044443992949/

While we can’t be there physically, the rich history behind the Japanese Garden is still being honored. The trees were planted to more than two decades ago, to commemorate a friendship between Buffalo and its Japanese sister city, Kanazawa.

Friend of the Japanese Garden , Music is Art and the Cherry Blossom Committee have put together an interactive list of activities you can take part in, including yoga and sushi making.

The community can also take part in a silent auction , here. All proceeds will go to support the maintenance and care of the garden. If you’re interested in donating, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.