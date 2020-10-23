Chick-fil-A sauces will soon be sold at select grocery stores to help fund employee scholarships

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — You soon won’t have to visit a Chick-fil-A restaurant to get your hands on the fast-food chain’s signature sauces.

Chick-fil-A announced plans Thursday to sell its sauces at select grocery stores and retailers nationwide, and all of the proceeds will go toward a scholarship initiative for employees.

The chain said that starting in mid-November, 16-ounce bottles of the company’s signature sauces will be made available for purchase at participating retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. You’ll be able to find the sauces at stores such as Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.

The nationwide rollout is slated for early next year, the company said.

The fast-food chain didn’t provide any further details about other participating retailers or state-specific plans.

According to Chick-fil-A, 100% of royalties from the sauce sales will be donated to the company’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which helps pay for employees education.

The company has reportedly helped 60,000 of its Team Members pay for their education since 1970.