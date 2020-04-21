Child Care Resource Network to provide essential supplies to daycares in WNY

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The pandemic has temporarily closed many childcare programs throughout western new york, but the ones that remain open… are now struggling to access essential supplies.

“Child care providers are required to have all of these things in order to operate,” Child Care Resource Network communications specialist Kaley Donaldson said. “So the programs that are still open are caring for the children of essential workers, which means they really need access to the products that they’re having difficulty finding.”

Donaldson says daycares have limited access for essential supplies including gloves, masks and hand soap. She says it causes a financial burden on these places because they typically only budget a certain amount for supplies. Child Care Resource network is using a $100,000 grant to buy essential items for them.



“So these childcare providers are opening up their doors at risk to themselves and their staff, they’ve become essential frontline workers and they’re caring for the children of other frontline workers to make sure everybody could get access to the services they need in the middle of this whole pandemic,” she said.

It’s not just the organization helping out.

“Local businesses and even just general community supporters coming out and offering extra supplies that they have that might not be medical grade so they couldn’t go to hospitals but they’re perfect for child care providers,” she said.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity in the City of Good Neighbors. Since we announced that we were going to be giving child care providers the supplies they need to keep caring for the children of essential workers several local businesses have stepped up and offered donations of gloves, hand soap, thermometers, and alcohol wipes. It’s been amazing how the community has come together.”–Jodi Schwedler, Vice President of Operations.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time for child care providers and they lack access to many essential health and safety supplies. We are very excited to be able to lend these providers a helping hand to keep them and the children in their care safe.”–Kimberly Suminski, CEO