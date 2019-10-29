Child dies from flu in Monroe County

In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health reports that a child has died from the flu.

The published report (seen below) says there were 14 confirmed cases of the flu in Monroe County, six of which required patients to be hospitalized.

Details are limited at this time, but the report says the child is 4 years old or younger.

The report includes data compiled from October 1, 2019 through October 19, 2019.

