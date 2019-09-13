Child porn is most common arrest for Buffalo FBI Office

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Of all of the cases which come across the desks of Buffalo FBI agents, child pornography is the most common. On average, a different man is arrested for it each week in Western New York.

“I’ve seen a lot, and that was a new one for me, ” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Gary Loeffert, referring to the case of City Honors teacher, Peter Hingston, 59, who was arrested Thursday accused of producing child porn in the classroom.

Agents say at least ten videos found on his go pro show him touching his exposed private parts to girls hair without them realizing it while in school. “We’ve studied this behavior for a long time in the FBI and we have specialists that are a lot smarter than me and sometimes you just can’t explain human behavior,” said Loeffert. “I don’t know what makes these folks tick.”

Even the students who reported him for suspicious behavior with the GoPro didn’t realize the extent of what he was doing with it, according to Loeffert.

City Honors parent Erin O’Brien says here daughter had him as a middle school teacher. “Fourteen year old girls don;t tend to talk to their parents first. They tend to talk to one another and try to solve the problems themselves and this is the type of problem that fourteen year old girls should engage parents in and the students who went to the authorities did the right thing.”

“You look at the amount of arrests we do here in Western New York for this lude behavior. What are we missing? Who else is out there that isn’t on our radar yet.”

FBI agents say news stories like this provide a teachable moment for parents to speak with their kids to make them feel comfortable to come forward if they ever suspect an adult is acting inappropriately.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides this helpful link for sensitive discussions of that nature