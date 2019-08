Josh Allen and the Bills offense looked very crisp during 11 on 11 at the end of practice against the Panthers 1st team defense. Allen went 11-13 passing including a great completion where he looked off the safety and fired a strike to John Brown deep down the field.

Allen also hooked up with Cole Beasley on several quick timing routes. The Bills new receiver says the offense is starting to click.

"I never thought we were far off from the beginning, and caught on pretty quick," said Beasley. "I have some option routes and right out of my break it’s there. Whenever you have a quarterback who can do that you have a lot of opportunities after the catch and I told him that today. I was awesome to see that today from him.”

“It was good rhythm," added Bills wide receiver Zay Jones. "I think Daboll and Josh together were feeling out the defense. A little slower start at the beginning but once we got into that rhythm we started really clicking and hitting our spots with the runs and passes off it, is really clicking and drawing off of that.”