Chili man charged with attempted murder after fight in Wegmans parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Chili man was arrested after a road rage incident turned into a physical altercation outside of the Lyell Avenue Wegmans.

Gates police responded to the Gates Wegmans parking lot for a fight at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Levar Merritt, 42 of Chili, was charged with second degree attempted murder, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first degree assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old Gates man suffering from serious stab wounds to the neck and leg.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in guarded condition.

Merritt surrendered to a Gates police officer outside of the front of the Wegmans store.

According to Gates Police Department officials, the incident started as a road rage incident on Lyell Avenue. Then the driver pulled into the Wegmans parking lot where the argument got physical.

Merritt was arraigned an remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $45,000 cash bail or $80,000 bond to appear on October 29.

This isn’t Merritt’s first involvement with Gates Police Department. In June of this year, Merritt was involved in a road rage incident. It escalated to an altercation with two individuals and produced a knife and threatened to kill the two.

He was charged with menacing in the second degree and was out on pre-trial release.