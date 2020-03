The Chinese Club of WNY has doing their part in helping to slow the spread of Covid-19 by buying as many face masks as they possibly can! The club is hosting an online fundraiser to raise money to purchase face masks for area hospitals.

So far, they’ve purchased and donated more than 14 thousand face masks. They’ve got about 20 thousand more masks in the mail on the way to Western New York.

To donate: http://cc-wny.org/fight-covid-19-together/