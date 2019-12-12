Breaking News
Buffalo Diocese’s communications director steps down
Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Chipotle giving away free food with daily codes on Instagram

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Chipotle is giving out free food this week, but you’ve got to act fast.

The fast food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram, but it’s only for the first 500 people who text the code to “888222.”

The company is calling the giveaway “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza.”

After all the free burritos have been claimed, Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.

Head over to Chipotle’s Instagram to check out the rules and regulations.

There’s a limit of one code per mobile number. Codes expire on December 31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss