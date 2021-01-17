Chocolate recalled after plastic found in products

Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) issued a voluntary recall on select milk chocolate products after a consumer reported finding plastic pieces in the product, according to the FDA. (Getty Images)

No consumers have reported adverse health effects from the contamination thus far.

The recalled chocolate can be found in a variety of gift packages, boxes and baskets. The products were sold in all 50 states and in the company’s three retail stores in Vermont.

The recalled products, on the market from July 2020 through January 2021, include:

Hazelnut Five Star Bar

Fruit and Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt and Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolate of Vermont Green Mountain

LCC asks customers to discontinue use and immediately dispose of any of the products listed above.

You can find the full details of the recall here.