BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jonathan Masiulionis of Empowered Publicity and author Jennifer Renieris joined us to talk about a series of special holiday charity events called “Choosing Kindness For Christmas”

As part of this series of special holiday charity events, your child will have the chance to take part in a story time of Jennifer’s all-new children’s book, “A Buck And A Puck”, while also engage in a holiday themed interactive activity.

You and your little one will also have the opportunity to meet Sabretooth of the Buffalo Sabres.

Proceeds of all book sales will be donated to the Child Life Department of Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“Choosing Kindness For Christmas” will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Audubon Library and Saturday, December 14th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Public Library