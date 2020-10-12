Chris Collins scheduled to report to prison on Tuesday

(WIVB) — On Tuesday, former Congressman Chris Collins is scheduled to report to a federal prison in Florida.

Last year, Collins was sentenced on insider trading charges, and attorneys for the Clarence native have asked the judge to either postpone the start of the former congressman’s prison term, or change his sentence to supervised release with home confinement.

Prosecutors oppose the motion. As of Monday morning, the judge is yet to rule on it.

Last week, his legal team filed a document that says there’s an “unjustifiable risk that Collins will contract COVID-19 in prison, putting him at a higher risk for hospitalization and death.”

Collins, who has asthma, is 70 years old.