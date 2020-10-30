Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market going virtual this year

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market at the Hamburg Fairgrounds has been canceled this year- but the event is going virtual.

“Christmas in the Country at Home” will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can access the virtual event here– it’s free!

“We had held on to hope that circumstances regarding COVID might change, but unfortunately they did not,” said Dan Kaczynski of Premier Promotions of WNY, organizers of the event. “This year has been so challenging for everyone and our hope is the virtual edition of Christmas in the Country can bring some holiday cheer to our patrons and artisans.”

The virtual event will feature almost 150 artisans who were originally scheduled to be at CITC and will include live video chats with artisans and a variety of ways to purchase directly from your favorite artisans.

There are plans for the traditional “Christmas in the Country” event to be back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds in 2021.