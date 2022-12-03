CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.”

Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition to participating in the parade, they will also be at Frink Park immediately following to keep everyone entertained before the fireworks begin.

Fireworks will directly follow the parade. The display will be set off from the Transient Docking next to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, which will be visible from the Riverwalk, Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina and Frink Park.

1000 Islands Clayton Chamber of Commerce – 2022 Christmas Parade Map

Parade awards will be presented at the American Legion following the fireworks display.