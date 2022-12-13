BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victims of the Tops mass shooting were honored at Buffalo’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
The new lighting display honors the 10 victims in a color chosen by their loved ones.
- Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house
- ‘Goat head’ energy ignites Sabres in explosive 3rd period, first shutout win of season
- ‘We’re chasing something’: Stefon Diggs excited to have Cole Beasley back with Bills
- Christmas tree lighting ceremony honors Tops victims
- Soldier killed in shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, suspect in custody