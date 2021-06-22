Christy Kern says goodbye after announcing departure from News 4

News 4’s Christy Kern announced her departure from the station on Tuesday, calling it a “bittersweet decision.”

Christy has been part of the WIVB team since March 2016. She is an Orchard Park native.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, and it’s because of YOU, the viewers,” she wrote on Facebook. “You have been so kind and sincere in welcoming me into your homes for the last five years.

“I love this city and all the people in it,” she added. “It has been an absolute honor to anchor the news in my hometown.”