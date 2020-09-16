Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes donations to food pantries across New York State, including Catholic Charities

(WIVB) – A church in Utah is celebrating its 200th anniversary by giving back to food charities in our area.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is donating to 200 food pantries across New York State, including Catholic Charities and several other Buffalo locations.

The donations will include at about 15,000 lbs. of food like canned goods and non-perishable goods like beans, spaghetti, and sauce.

Organizers say the donation will help feed families for the upcoming holidays.

“This will be extremely helpful- it’s less money we have to spend to be able to get these items,” said Eileen Nowak. director of Parish Outreach and Advocacy for Catholic Charities Buffalo said.

The food will be delivered to Catholic Charities’ food pantry in Lackawanna, then distributed to the center’s nine food pantries in Erie, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.