Ciminelli completes purchase of 201 Ellicott Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 201 Ellicott St. has been sold to Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation.

The completion of the $2.3 million sale was announced on Monday morning.

Ciminelli plans to turn the property into a combination of more than 200 residences and a Braymiller Market grocery store.

“The development team and our partners at the City of Buffalo are extremely excited to see this dynamic project continue to advance toward realization,” Matt Davison, 201 Ellicott Project Spokesman for Ciminelli Real Estate, said. “With the company now having official control of the property, the transaction clears the way for site preparation activity and full construction to begin later this year.”

The planned opening of the market is summer 2021.