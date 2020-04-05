1  of  3
Citing coronavirus concerns, Bishop Scharfenberger directs priests not to give out palms for Palm Sunday

diocese-of-buffalo_38500408_ver1.0_640_360_1530220778564.png

(WIVB) – Bishop Edward Scharfenberger is directing priests and other church leaders not to distribute palms this Palm Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.

“We must make every effort to discourage people from congregating – even
in small numbers at parishes,” Scharfenberger said in a message to priests. “There are also risks in making palms available on tables in church vestibules, given the likelihood that they would be handled by many individuals coming and going.”

Also due to coronavirus, there will be no mass during Holy Week next week- however, many parishes offer live-streamed mass. You can find a link here.

Scharfenberger will be presiding over several Holy Week masses at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Albany. They will be live-streamed here:

● Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass
● Holy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. – Mass of the Lord’s Supper
● Good Friday, April 10, 5:30 p.m. – Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion and Death
● Holy Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m. – Solemn Vigil of Easter
● Easter Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. – Easter Mass, Father David R. LeFort, rector of the
cathedral, presiding.

