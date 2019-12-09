City leaders in Niagara Falls determined to transform the former Rainbow Mall after “Wonder Falls” project fails

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Lawmakers are speaking out days after developers pulled out of a project that would build a water park resort in Niagara Falls.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had some real true development here,” said council member Bill Kennedy. “We don’t need more hotels, we need entertainment, we need things for our residents to do.”

“The “Wonder Falls” project was announced in 2014 and was expected to cost $150-million.

The state was expected to help pay for those cost through the Buffalo Billion program.

Last Friday, Uniland Development announced that they were pulling out of the project because of changes to the federal tax laws.

Local lawmakers say they are disappointed that the project is not moving forward.

“We need attractions. Wonder falls was a great idea,” said council member Ken Tompkins. “We have nothing to keep a family here, or to bring people here in the winter time. So what we need is some sort of attraction. We need multiple attractions. But a nice water park, a nice museum or cultural center. Something like that there would be huge to bring people here all year round.”

The state says they’re now planning on having a mixed-use development at the former Rainbow Centre Mall.