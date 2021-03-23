City leaders urge residents to practice social distancing at area parks and basketball courts

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – People wasted no time getting out on the basketball courts now that the basketball hoops are back up in parks across the city, but there’s concern too many people are gathering on the court at once.

The city re-installed around 80 basketball hoops at playgrounds across the city. City leaders say basketball games are prohibited.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city has been reminding the community to provide people masks if they don’t have one, but is urging people to use their best judgement when looking for a place to play basketball.

“We need people to use their common sense, we need them to understand that we’re not through the pandemic yet,” Brown said. “They have to continue to wear masks, they have to continue to physically distance, wash their hands frequently and follow those CDC guidelines and also be willing to get vaccinated so that we can return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Hockey nets have also been set up around the city. Tennis courts will be re-installed April 1st.