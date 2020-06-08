City of Batavia clerk’s office to open to customers two days a week by appointment

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Batavia’s clerk’s office will open to customers on Mondays and Thursdays by appointment only starting this week.

The office will take appointments for customers that need to physically purchase a license, certificate, or other item from the clerk’s office.

The following safety measures will be in place:

· All customers entering City buildings will need to wear a mask.

· All customers will need to keep a 6ft. distance from other patrons at all times.

· Customers will need to conduct business behind sneeze guard shields.

· A new line system with distancing markers has been erected.

· Customers should maintain healthy hand hygiene before entering any City building.

Residents who need to pay a bill should continue to use the dropbox outside of City Hall, use online banking, call with a credit card, or mail a check.

Call the City Clerk’s office (585) 345-6305 opt 5, opt 1 to schedule your appointment in advance.

