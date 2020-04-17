1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders private labs to coordinate with NYS to increase COVID-19 testing See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 322 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Batavia is still issuing building permits, performing inspections

News
Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Batavia is still issuing building permits and conducting necessary building inspections despite the city’s Bureau of Inspection office being closed to the public due to the coronavirus.

Building permit applications can be printed from the City of Batavia website, or obtained by contacting the Bureau of Inspection.

““Many residents and contractors may be looking to plan projects, and I want to make sure they
realize that the City Bureau of Inspection office is accepting and processing permit applications and
will issue permits for the construction season,” said Matt Worth, Director of Public Works for the City of Batavia.

Permits may be submitted through the following methods:
 Email – mchilano@batavianewyork.com
 Fax – 585-345-1385
 Placed in the City Hall drop box adjacent to the City Hall front door
Applicants will be notified when the permit has been issued, at which time, payment can be made by
the following methods:
 Check sent by mail to Bureau of Inspection, at One Batavia City Ctr.
 Dropbox on the wall outside the doors of City Hall

Applicants must call in advance for inspections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss