City of Batavia is still issuing building permits, performing inspections

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Batavia is still issuing building permits and conducting necessary building inspections despite the city’s Bureau of Inspection office being closed to the public due to the coronavirus.

Building permit applications can be printed from the City of Batavia website, or obtained by contacting the Bureau of Inspection.

““Many residents and contractors may be looking to plan projects, and I want to make sure they

realize that the City Bureau of Inspection office is accepting and processing permit applications and

will issue permits for the construction season,” said Matt Worth, Director of Public Works for the City of Batavia.

Permits may be submitted through the following methods:

 Email – mchilano@batavianewyork.com

 Fax – 585-345-1385

 Placed in the City Hall drop box adjacent to the City Hall front door

Applicants will be notified when the permit has been issued, at which time, payment can be made by

the following methods:

 Check sent by mail to Bureau of Inspection, at One Batavia City Ctr.

 Dropbox on the wall outside the doors of City Hall

Applicants must call in advance for inspections.