BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City lawmakers have approved a budget for Buffalo for fiscal year 2023.

They took Mayor Byron Brown’s spending plan, but made some changes before approval. Brown’s budget included a 4.5% property tax increase; councilmembers cut that to 3.5%.

The police budget included the use of “ShotSpotter” technology; the council removed that item. Additionally, user fees will not go up in the budget.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.