BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo has approved a settlement with the family of fallen police Lieutenant Craig Lehner.

The Buffalo Common Council voted in favor of the agreement worth almost $1.3 million.

Lehner went missing on a training dive in the Niagara River four years ago.

His body was found several days later.

The lawsuit claimed the city failed to evaluate the risk of the training exercise.