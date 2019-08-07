City of Buffalo Brings Police and Community Together During National Night Out Event

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Local law enforcement and first responders met one on one with people in the very communities in which they serve.

National night out brings together people from law enforcement, government and residents. It’s a way for these groups to build relationships and work towards a common goal, keeping people safe.

Plenty of people throughout Buffalo got the chance to walk right up to police and city officials and say hello, including Buffalo resident Keshon McCargo.

“I think interacting with the mayor is a very exciting time for me. I rarely get to see the mayor a lot and interact with law enforcement,” McCargo said. “It’s really exciting to be out here.”

The city of Buffalo participated in National Night Out, a campaign to strengthen police and community relations to create a sense of community.

“This hopefully sort of dis-spells any bad ‘mojo’ with regards to law enforcement and the public, and the community get to see that they’re

regular people,” said event organizer and director of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion Cedric Holloway.

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown also attended the event that was held at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion.

“We have an engaged community, a community that wants to come together, that knows how important it is to work together and build a safer and more successful community,” Mayor Brown said. “When the community and police relationship is stronger our police get more information it helps them to be more effective in preventing and solving crime.”

The Buffalo Police Athletic League gave away more than 500 free bicycle helments at the city’s night out event.

The City of Tonawanda also participated in the national event. It gave people the chance to meet first responders in a less intimidating environment.

“When we pull up everything is loud, noisy and a little chaotic,” said Ellwood Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Zach McFadden. “This gives us a chance to kind of talk to people and answer any questions that they may have you know any fire safety tips they may want to know about.”