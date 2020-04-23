City of Buffalo facing challenge starting paving project with so many people staying home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–So many people have been staying home that the City of Buffalo Streets Department faces an added challenge when it comes to starting a $10 million paving project next week.

A stretch of Amherst Street in Buffalo’s Central Park neighborhood will be one of the first to be paved starting Monday.

The city has been putting leaflets on doors and signs on those streets.

On those streets, residents are urged not to park on the Street from 7 am until 7 pm.

On the City of Buffalo website is a list of all 120 streets to eventually be repaved.

Mayor Brown says city staffers have been so effective working from home, he proposes a plan to reduce City Hall capacity by up to 40% by having some workers stagger schedules or work from home even after the COVID crisis.

There were 1,100 people working in City Hall and the goal would be to have at least a few hundred work remotely in the future.