(WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is preparing for the winter storm- and officials with National Grid say they’re bringing in more workers over the next couple of days to be ready for outages.

Dozens of local plow drivers are stocked and ready to clear 800 miles of roads.

Mayor Brown is asking anyone who lives in a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate street parking zone to sign up for the Buffalert parking update notification system.