City of Buffalo launches new grant program for small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is launching a new grant program for businesses over the next several weeks.
The new program will provide grants to 50 small businesses, up to $25,000.
The funding is coming from federal COVID-19 relief.
It will focus on businesses in low to moderate income neighborhoods.
Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement that the grants will go to businesses that faced hardships during the pandemic.
Information on eligibility requirements and how to apply can be found here.