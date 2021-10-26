City of Buffalo launches new grant program for small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is launching a new grant program for businesses over the next several weeks.

The new program will provide grants to 50 small businesses, up to $25,000.

The funding is coming from federal COVID-19 relief.

It will focus on businesses in low to moderate income neighborhoods.

Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement that the grants will go to businesses that faced hardships during the pandemic.

Information on eligibility requirements and how to apply can be found here.

