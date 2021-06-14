City of Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton casts her ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Primary day is one week from tomorrow, but people have already been hitting the polls for early voting.

India Walton voted for herself Monday in the Democratic primary for Buffalo’s mayoral race at the Matt Urban Center on Broadway.



“I know I’m going to bring leadership, truly progressive leadership, into city hall, so I was excited to fill in that bubble and it just warms my heart thinking of all the other people, who carry the hopes and dreams of buffalo, who are going to be filling in that same space,” said Walton.

Early voting runs through June 20. Primary Day is June 22.