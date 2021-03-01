City of Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton holds virtual campaign event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo mayoral race is starting to gain steam.

Activist and candidate for mayor India Walton held a virtual campaign event Monday night featuring musical performances and conversations about her vision for Buffalo.

Walton says her top priority is making the Queen City a healthier place.

“We need strong policies to get us out of this pandemic, and I view public health from a perspective of not just being sick, but overall wellbeing,” Walton said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is running for a fifth term.

Scott Wilson and Le’Candice Durham are also running to lead the Queen City.

