City of Buffalo participating in the “Great American Cleanup” program this Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo community is invited to help clean up the Queen City this weekend during the “Great American Cleanup” program.

This year’s event will kick off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (June 12) at Lincoln Park (Peck Street side).

Volunteers will be provided with everything they need for the clean-up, including vests, sunscreen, water, bags, and other tools.

Residents interested in participating in the June 12 cleanup or who want to host their own cleanup can get more information and register by emailing the Division of Citizen Services at: zcruz@city-buffalo.com.

The City of Buffalo has been participating in the program every year since it started in 1999.