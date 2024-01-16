BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a race against time for the city of Buffalo to clear the snow-covered streets before more snow drops overnight and over the next couple of days.

“Even in the hardest hit areas of the city, residents were very patient and very cooperative,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a press conference Tuesday. “This next couple of days we’re going to need your patience again because we’re expecting a lot more snow.”

Currently, there is a travel advisory in Buffalo until further notice — a difference compared to the city-wide travel bans this past weekend.

“Consulting with the National Weather Service, some of the meteorologists in town and the work that our Department of Public Works does, we decided not to implement a driving ban in the city of Buffalo,” Brown said. “We think that people will be able to safely get to work and do the things that they have to do.”

Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said crews are already out preparing to make the morning commute safe.

“We will be clearing the snow across the city,” Marton said. “We will be clearing it in those hard-hit areas, from earlier in the week – they will get snow on top of that, so, yes, it might take us a little bit of extra time to get through some of those streets that are really snow-covered and snow-filled, in South Buffalo, Kaisertown especially, so, our team is there, we’ll be responding, certainly.”

Brown said the city has taken extra efforts to clear the street.

“We’ve started with private contractors right from the very beginning of the snowstorm event, giving us the ability to get into our main streets and secondary streets simultaneously,” Brown said.

The mayor made a point to mention that trash pickup in the city will be pushed back one day.

If you happen to be caught out in the storm, Buffalo’s emergency warming shelters are currently open — something the community appreciated throughout the last few days.

“They were prepared this time, they sent out warnings, they sent out emergency things through your phone. I think they handled it very well,” said one neighbor.