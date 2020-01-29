City of Buffalo reaches $4.5 million settlement with a man police shot in 2012

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The city of Buffalo is paying $4.5 million to a driver shot after a police chase in 2012. Common council members voted on the settlement Wednesday evening, making it one of the largest settlements against the city.

Councilman David Rivera said the city agreed to settle the case and pay a hefty fine to prevent having to spend more money and drag this case out even longer.

“It’s unfortunate because a 17 year-old will never be the same again, he’s paralyzed from his chest down any amount of money can never return all that he’s lost,” Rivera said.

It’s been more than seven years since Buffalo resident Wilson Morales was involved in a police officer shooting on the city’s eastside.

According to police reports, officers saw Morales driving without headlights. When the officers tried to pull Morales over, he would not stop. Once officers caught up with him, Morales shifted his car in reverse and that’s when both officers fired. Morales, who was 17 at the time, was wounded and left paralyzed.

“We’re very sorry for the individual involved here as well as the police officers,” Rivera said. “They have to make a split second decision, a life and death decision, and things happen so quickly and they make determinations and there are times where you can’t take anything back.”

The officers involved were uninjured and cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury in November 2012.

The lawsuit against the city is for damages for serious and permanent personal injuries. Now that the case is settled, councilmembers hope to learn from this and continue enhancing police programs.

“We all understand that police work is very dangerous and things happen and we’ll continue to train our officers people we have a lot of young officers that we can continue to have the best police force in the city of Buffalo,” said councilman Rasheed Wyatt.