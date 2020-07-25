City of Buffalo updates vehicle and traffic law as part of police reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Friday, Buffalo city leaders announced new action to make police policies fairer in the Queen City.

The city is doubling the time allowed to make minor vehicle repairs- so if you get a “fix it” ticket, you’ll have two weeks to fix your car.

City leaders say the 14 day time frame aligns with the average pay period allowing people more time to correct violations and avoid paying a fine.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown is working with the Buffalo Common Council to repeal certain vehicle fines, many of which the city says are outdated.