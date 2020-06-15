City of Buffalo will launch annual residential food scraps recycling program on June 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo will launch its annual “Scrap It!” residential food scraps recycling program on June 21.

Vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee grounds (filter okay), tea bags, nut and egg shells will be accepted.

Meat, chicken, fish, greasy and oily food, dairy, animal waste, litter or bedding, coal or charcoal, yard debris, houseplants, or biodegradable /compostable plastics (other than compostable bags) will not be accepted.

Residents can place food scraps in reusable plastic containers like large yogurt bins, Tupperware containers, compost pails, milk cartons, or plastic or paper bags.

To reduce odor, store them in a freezer or refrigerator and add a layer of newspaper to the bottom of the container.

The food scraps will taken by the Natural Upcycling to the Buffalo River Compost.The program will run through Sept. 30 at the following locations.

– South Buffalo Farmers Market, Cazenovia Park at Casino, Sundays 9 AM – 1 PM

– Tops Friendly Markets, 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Mondays 4 PM – 6 PM

– Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, Tuesdays 10 AM – 12 PM

– Downtown Country Farmers Market, Main St. between Court and Church, Thursdays 10 AM – 12 PM

– Massachusetts Avenue Project Farmstand, 387 Massachusetts Avenue, Thursdays 4 PM – 6 PM

– North Buffalo Farmers Market, Parkside Lutheran Church, Thursdays 4 PM – 7PM

2 Wallace Street

– Café Aroma Public Space, Drop Off Corner of Elmwood & Bidwell, Permanent Location

For more information, call 851-5014 or visit www.buffalorecycles.org.