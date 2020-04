BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2020 paving season is scheduled to start Monday in the City of Buffalo, starting with the Masten and Lovejoy Council Districts (weather permitting).

Parking restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the roads are being paved.

Mayor Byron Brown shared a list of the streets that are first on the list for paving:

As part of an over $10.5 million investment, 120 streets will be paved in the city this season.

Click here for a full tentative list.