OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police with the City of Olean say they are investigating a video circulating social media that appears to threaten students.

It shows pictures of people, with their name with the phrase “RIP” at the top of the photo. Police say they plan to have a presence at Olean High School this morning to make sure everyone feels safe.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they are available.