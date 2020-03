CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A City of Tonawanda man has been charged with felony sexual abuse after being accused of forcing himself on a 34-year-old woman last year.

Glenn A. Finch, 45, of Broad Street, was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment following an investigation by detectives.

Finch’s bail was set at $10,000 cash/$25,000 bond. He’s due back in court on April 17.