1  of  2
Breaking News
Case of coronavirus in Niagara County contracted by 42-year-old woman with compromised immune system Governor Cuomo says workforce needs to be reduced by half as number of positive coronavirus cases increases to over 2,300
Closings
There are currently 393 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Tonawanda Police announce operational changes due to Coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda Police Department is implementing some operational changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Non-emergency and low-priority calls will be processed over the phone. Callers will be asked for their names and phone numbers and an officer will call them back. 

Police response to priority/emergency calls will remain unaffected. 

Callers to dispatch who need police, EMS or fire services will be asked screening questions.

Visitors are prohibited from the police lobby and it’s asked that residents come to the station only if it’s essential.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss