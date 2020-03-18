City of Tonawanda Police announce operational changes due to Coronavirus

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda Police Department is implementing some operational changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Non-emergency and low-priority calls will be processed over the phone. Callers will be asked for their names and phone numbers and an officer will call them back.

Police response to priority/emergency calls will remain unaffected.

Callers to dispatch who need police, EMS or fire services will be asked screening questions.

Visitors are prohibited from the police lobby and it’s asked that residents come to the station only if it’s essential.