BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The North Aud Block at Canalside is getting ready for a big makeover And tonight people got the chance to see what the project will look like.

The state held an open house showing off the first designs.

This project will add a mix of residences, restaurants, shops, and parking to Canalside.

Officials say they hope this development can turn Canalside into a neighborhood.

Governor Cuomo announced $10 million in funding to transform the North Aud Block back in 2018.