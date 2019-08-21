City officials warn against driving on flooded roads

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says that if you can’t see the surface of the road, don’t drive on it.

He and other city officials, including Mayor Byron Brown, gathered together on Wednesday morning to give an update on the flooding that impacted drivers all across northern Erie County.

By the time the conference began, all of the flooded roads in Buffalo had been cleared up and reopened.

Watch the conference in the video above, and hear more advice from Rinaldo in the one below:

