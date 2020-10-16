City’s last “Clean Sweep” of the year focuses on 2020 Census

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The city’s last “Clean Sweep” for the season had a special focus.

People in the Clark Street neighborhood were reminded to be counted in the 2020 Census.

City leaders have repeatedly called on every resident to share their information with the Census bureau.

Being fully counted ensures the city receives a fair share of funding for important services.

“When we’re talking about issues of infrastructure, sidewalk improvement- we receive a lot of funding from the federal government,” said Oswaldo Mestri, director of citizens services for the city. “We want to make sure Buffalo gets its fair share of that, and we would not have our partners here to make sure that we have a good city.”

Federal funding affected by the Census count includes community block grants.

Thursday is the final day for the national population count.