Claim filed against Starpoint CSD after student found unresponsive

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents of a Lockport student who was found unresponsive after smoking THC from an electronic smoking device plan to sue the school.

The child’s parents filed a notice of claim against the Starpoint Central School District on Monday.

The claim states that school employees failed to supervise students.

On April 2, someone found the student unresponsive in the hallway.

According to the notice, the student later admitted to smoking the THC, which was provided to him by another student in the bathroom.

In addition, the claim alleges that school officials failed to adequately address bullying and harassment of the student.

Starpoint officials did not respond to News 4’s request for comment.