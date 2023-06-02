BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A well-known member of the Buffalo community many people simply knew as “Claire” will be laid to rest on Friday.

Clara Gomez, 58, died on May 23 after being struck by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets. Since then, 22-year-old Buffalo resident Marlon Servance has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Servance was involved in a vehicle chase but was not in the vehicle that hit Gomez.

Gomez’s visitation will take place at Lombardo Funeral Home (102 Linwood Ave.) in Buffalo on Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon. A funeral service will immediately follow.

Gomez will be interred at St. Matthew Cemetery in West Seneca.

Later in the day, at 5 p.m., members of the community are invited to remember Gomez at Martin Luther King Jr., Park, pavilions six, seven and eight.