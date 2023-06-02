BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A well-known member of the Buffalo community many people simply knew as “Claire” will be laid to rest on Friday.
Clara Gomez, 58, died on May 23 after being struck by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets. Since then, 22-year-old Buffalo resident Marlon Servance has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Servance was involved in a vehicle chase but was not in the vehicle that hit Gomez.
Gomez’s visitation will take place at Lombardo Funeral Home (102 Linwood Ave.) in Buffalo on Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon. A funeral service will immediately follow.
Gomez will be interred at St. Matthew Cemetery in West Seneca.
Later in the day, at 5 p.m., members of the community are invited to remember Gomez at Martin Luther King Jr., Park, pavilions six, seven and eight.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.