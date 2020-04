CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Western New York staple is giving people a reason to smile during the coronavirus crisis.

Kelkenberg Farm started its drive-thru farm tours this weekend where animals are set up in the parking lot as people drive by from a socially safe distance.



The farm’s owners are stressing they are being as safe as possible during this pandemic.

The tours have become such a huge hit the far’s owners had to bring some of their staff back. They are also considering adding future dates