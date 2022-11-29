CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house fire in Clarence on Tuesday afternoon caused $350,000 in damages, officials said.

The fire occurred at 9295 Clarence Center Road just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the fire started in an enclosed patio attached to the home and spread into the house. Clarence Center, Clarence, Main Transit, Swormville, East Amherst, Harris Hill and Newstead standby crew all responded.

They say the fire was under control in 20 minutes. Two adults were assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.