Clarence man charged with breaking into home, stabbing stepfather

(WIVB) – A Clarence man has been indicted on burglary and assault charges, accused of breaking into a home and stabbing his stepfather multiple times.

Jonathan C. McKibben, 41, is charged with two counts of first degree burglary and one count of second degree assault.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, on the morning of July 30, McKibben unlawfully entered a Manor Wood Lane home in violation of an order of protection, and stabbing his stepfather inside.

The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If convicted on all charges, McKibben faces up to 25 years in prison.

He’s scheduled to return on Nov. 10.

Bail has been set at $100,000.