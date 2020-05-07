Clarence nurse comes out of retirement to help during pandemic

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence nurse, with decades of experience, has come out of retirement to help during the pandemic.

This isn’t the first time, either.

Mary Sage has a long resume, detailing her career in the healthcare industry.

She’s been a floor nurse and a supervisor.

She spent years in the ICU.

She also taught at Genesee Community College and says it’s always been about caring for patients.

So, when she got the call to help during the pandemic, she didn’t think twice.

“They called me out of the blue. I didn’t expect it. And I never hesitated I just said yeah, yeah I’ll come back, not a problem,” said Mary Sage.

This isn’t the first time Mary has come back to nursing at UMMC in Batavia, where she’s spent 26 years.

She’s come out of retirement – twice.

Leaders at the hospital asked her to come back both times to fill open positions.

And at 72-years-young, she says she’s a better nurse.

“As you age you most certainly get wiser. I’ve taken care of a sick husband, I’ve been a patient myself and I do believe that makes me a better nurse because of the knowledge base that I have and the vast experience,” said Sage.

Mary has never been through anything like coronavirus.

“I realized very quickly that the patients are very frightened because they don’t understand what’s happening so you have to go through a lot of explanation,” said Sage.

The work is hard, but rewarding… especially during “National Nurses Week,” when nurses are being thanked for their service.

It comes at a time when nurses are needed now more than ever.

“I personally didn’t think about the appreciation aspect of it until someone said that to me yesterday and she said, ‘I just can’t get over how wonderful you nurses are,’ it really made my heart feel wonderful when she said that,” explained Sage.

It’s a wonderful feeling for a woman who already has a big heart, during a time, when her heart is needed the most.

Sage spoke on her time in the medical field this morning. Watch the entire interview here.